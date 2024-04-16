China ’s Weak Beef Market Poses Risks for Chief Supplier Brazil Korean Won Topped Dollar as Preferred Currency for Crypto Trades in First QuarterUK Appoints Jessica Pulay as Head of Debt Management OfficeLagarde Says ECB Moving Toward Rate Cut If Inflation Eases MoreIMF Lifts Growth Forecast for Global Economy But Warns of Risks Copenhagen Landmark Old Stock Exchange Building Is on FireTrading in Bullish Oil Options Hits Record After Iran’s AttackLow-Methane Natural Gas Captures Almost Half the US...

9% on Higher Gas PricesFreeland to present 2024 federal budget, promising billions in new spendingThe Daily Chase: Budget Day in Canada, inflation comes in at 2.

China Beef Market Brazil Supplier Risks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China’s Weak Beef Market Poses Risks for Chief Supplier BrazilChina’s beef imports are dwindling amid slowing consumption and ample domestic supply, dealing a blow to its biggest supplier Brazil.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

China’s Tencent posts weak fourth-quarter revenue growth, plans to double share buybacksTencent posted a weaker-than-expected 7% rise in quarterly revenue as its core gaming business suffered a notable slowdown

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

China's economy grew 5.3% in first quarter, beating expectations, though weak spots remainHONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter of the year with help from policies and stronger demand, though signs of weakness in the troubled housing market persisted.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

China's Economy Expected to Slow in Q1 as Property Downturn and Weak Confidence WeighChina's economy is forecasted to have slowed in the first quarter due to a protracted property downturn and weak private-sector confidence, putting pressure on policymakers to introduce more stimulus measures.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

China Steel Exports Hit Highest Since 2016 on Weak Local DemandChina’s steel exports posted the strongest month since 2016, in a surge that will likely offer more fodder for complaints about Beijing’s industrial policies.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Weak Asian factories take shine off China's reboundExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »