China's Solar Industry Faces Challenges of Consolidation and Overcapacity

Consolidation in China's solar power sector is pushing smaller players out of the market, but excess production capacity threatens to keep global prices low for years. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to warn Beijing of the harm done by subsidies for clean energy products including solar panels.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analysis-China solar industry faces shakeout, but rock-bottom prices to persistConsolidation in China's crowded solar power sector is pushing smaller players out of the market, but excess production capacity - with more on the way...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Maxeon Solar files patent infringement lawsuit against Canadian SolarThe lawsuit alleged infringement of Maxeon's patents related to TOPCon solar cell technology. Canadian Solar did not immediately respond to a Reuters...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Critics say Alberta renewables report contradicts government proposals for industrySolar panels pictured at the Michichi Solar project near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Solar Wafer Prices Plunge Further in China as Producers StruggleSolar equipment prices extended declines despite efforts by manufacturers to pare output in the face of severe overcapacity that threatens bankruptcies and consolidation.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Longi Layoffs Speed Shift in Solar Production Away From ChinaLayoffs at Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s biggest solar manufacturer, will likely accelerate a global rebalancing of production capacity away from China.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

China’s Battered Solar Firms Eye Reprieve From Government’s Power CurbsChina’s beleaguered solar manufacturers have seen their shares rebound in recent days as speculation mounts that the government will take steps to maintain the industry’s rapid build-up of capacity.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »