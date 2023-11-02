China’s LGFVs Plan Early Debt Payment as Beijing Offers More Aid

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Canadian Finance Minister to Challenge Alberta Premier's Plan to Withdraw from Canada Pension PlanCanadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will seek to challenge Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's plan to pull her province out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP), in a meeting with provincial and territorial counterparts on Friday.

Source: YahooFinanceCA

CP24: Grassroots Effort Improves Early Childhood Education in One-Stoplight TownA grassroots effort in a small farming community has led to improvements in family engagement, preschool access, and kindergarten readiness. This comes at a critical time as President Joe Biden's efforts to expand child care support have faltered.

Source: CP24

DAILYFACEOFF: Anaheim Ducks’ John Gibson leaves game early with upper-body injuryGibson stopped six of seven shots in Monday’s game against the Penguins before leaving in the first intermission.

Source: DailyFaceoff

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Early Snowfall Expected to Complicate Drive Home in Nova ScotiaAn early snowfall in Nova Scotia will make driving conditions challenging for many residents who have not yet switched to winter tires.

Source: SaltWire Network

DAILYFACEOFF: Is the Anaheim Ducks’ early season success for real?The Ducks will likely regress after some early-season success.

Source: DailyFaceoff

BNNBLOOMBERG: Canada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showThe Canadian economy may have entered a technical recession, according to the preliminary gross domestic product estimate from Statistics Canada.

Source: BNNBloomberg