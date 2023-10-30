China’s Hot-and-Sour Noodle Chain Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese hot-and-sour noodle chain Maliuji has selected banks for a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong that could take place as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter.Russia Closes Airport After Mob Swarms Flight From Israel

The company is working with CMB International and Huatai Securities Co. on preparations for a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Details such as the IPO size and the company’s valuation have not yet been determined as the noodle chain continues to expand rapidly, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and Maliuji hasn’t made any final decision regarding its IPO plans, the people said. Representatives for CMBI, Huatai and Maliuji didn’t respond to requests for comment. Founded in 2020, Maliuji has emerged as one of China’s fastest-growing restaurant chains thanks to the relentless promotion by its founders on social media such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. The firm, which is famous for its hot and sour noodles, doesn’t have an official website. headtopics.com

Maliuji had 21 outlets in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai and planned to open another 12 stores this year, its Chief Executive Officer An Yong said in an interview with China News in June. The company also sells its products including noodles and frozen buns on online platforms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao.

Billionaire super-investor Warren Buffett has shared plenty of financial wisdom over his almost 70-year career. On the subject of retirement, he famously said, "If you don't find a way to make money...TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management are well positioned to deliver steady gains to shareholders. The post 2 Top TSX Cash Cows You Should Be Buying Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. headtopics.com

China’s Hot-and-Sour Noodle Chain Picks Banks for Hong Kong IPOChinese hot-and-sour noodle chain Maliuji has selected banks for a potential initial public offering in Hong Kong that could take place as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Chinese online insurer Shouhui is considering an IPO in Hong Kong in 2024. The company aims to raise funds and expand its operations. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtChina Evergrande Group's fate will be tested on Monday as Hong Kong's High Court hears a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer, nearly... Read more ⮕

Evergrande Winding-up Hearing Adjourned by Hong Kong Court(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, got more breathing room as a Hong Kong court adjourned a winding-up hearing.Most ... Read more ⮕

Hong Kong Court Adjourns Evergrande Winding-up HearingA Hong Kong court has adjourned the winding-up hearing of Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company. The court's decision comes as Evergrande faces financial difficulties. Read more ⮕