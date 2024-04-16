China's Economy Grows 5.3% in Q1, Beating Expectations

- China 's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, comfortably beating analysts' expectations, a welcome sign for policymakers as they try to shore up demand and confidence in the face of a protracted property crisis .
On a quarter-by-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.6% in January-March, above expectations for a 1.4% rise and compared with a revised 1.2% gain in the previous quarter.* Q1 GDP +1.6% q/q s/adj * March retail sales +3.1% y/y * Jan-March property investment -9.5% y/y "On the face of it, the headline number looks good... but I think the momentum is actually quite weak at the end. It basically looks quite front-loaded, the strength in the economy.
* China has unveiled fiscal and monetary policy measures in a bid to achieve what analysts have described as an ambitious 2024 growth target, noting that last year's growth rate of 5.2% was likely flattered by a comparison with a COVID-hit 2022.
China Economy Growth First Quarter Analysts Expectations Policymakers Demand Confidence Property Crisis
