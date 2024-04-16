China's Economy Grows 5.3% in Q1, Beating Expectations

- China 's economy grew 5.3% in the first quarter year-on-year, official data showed on Tuesday, comfortably beating analysts' expectations, a welcome sign for policymakers as they try to shore up demand and confidence in the face of a protracted property crisis .

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.6% in January-March, above expectations for a 1.4% rise and compared with a revised 1.2% gain in the previous quarter.* Q1 GDP +1.6% q/q s/adj * March retail sales +3.1% y/y * Jan-March property investment -9.5% y/y "On the face of it, the headline number looks good... but I think the momentum is actually quite weak at the end. It basically looks quite front-loaded, the strength in the economy.

* China has unveiled fiscal and monetary policy measures in a bid to achieve what analysts have described as an ambitious 2024 growth target, noting that last year's growth rate of 5.2% was likely flattered by a comparison with a COVID-hit 2022.

China Economy Growth First Quarter Analysts Expectations Policymakers Demand Confidence Property Crisis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's economy grew 5.3% in first quarter, beating expectationsHONG KONG (AP) — China’s economy in the first quarter beat expectations while receiving a boost from policies and an increase in demand, the government said ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Chile’s Economy Grows for Second Month as Recovery Gathers PaceChile’s economic activity rose for the second straight month on increases across multiple sectors, bolstering government claims that the recovery is gradually gaining strength.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Peru’s Economy Grows in February and Beats Almost All ForecastsPeru’s economy expanded more than expected in February compared to a year earlier, as the country emerges from its second-worst recession in 33 year.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

China's forecast-beating economic data buys officials time to figure out fixChina's $18.6 trillion economy has skirted some near-term downside risks as suggested by recent indicators, analysts said, buying officials more time to...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

China's forecast-beating economic data buys officials time to figure out fixExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

China’s forecast-beating economic data buys officials time to figure out fixEconomic data over the January-February period and a factory owners survey for March offered relief to Chinese policy-makers seeking to convince foreign investors they could rekindle the country’s economy

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »