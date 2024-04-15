China's Economy Expected to Slow in Q1 as Property Downturn and Weak Confidence Weigh

Beers & Burgers: Harvey's To Go | SaltWire #harveys #burger #beer #foodbloggerBEIJING - China 's economy is expected to have slowed in the first quarter as a protracted property downturn and weak private-sector confidence weigh on demand, maintaining pressures on policymakers to unveil more stimulus measures .

The economy was off to a solid start this year, fanning optimism among some analysts for an improved 2024 outcome, but March data on exports, consumer inflation and bank lending showed that momentum could falter again and policymakers may need to launch more stimulus to spur demand. For 2024, the economy is expected to grow at a subdued 4.6% pace year-on-year, the poll showed, falling short of the official target of around 5.0%.

China has set the 2024 quota for local government special bond issuance at 3.9 trillion yuan , up from 3.8 trillion yuan last year. Beijing also plans to issue 1 trillion yuan in special ultra-long term treasury bonds to support some key sectors.

China Economy Q1 Property Downturn Weak Confidence Stimulus Measures

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia Set to Extend Rate Pause as Economy Enters Slow Lane(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates at a 12-year high on Tuesday as the economy shows signs of slowing further while unemployment trends higher.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Canada’s Economy to Slow With New Limits on Temporary MigrantsCanada’s planned reduction in temporary residents is set to add downward pressure to inflation and economic growth in the coming months, and the policy will likely halve its population growth rate when it takes full effect next year, economists say.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Determined Seiya Matsuda Downs Mikhail Gritsanenko at ONE Friday Fights 57A slow start did nothing to slow down Seiya Matsuda in his ONE Championship debut.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Singapore Economy Expands Slower Than Expected in First QuarterSingapore’s economy expanded slower than economists forecast, as a spending boost from increased tourism spurred by Taylor Swift concerts failed to offset a decline in manufacturing output.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Chile Economy Posts Weaker-Than-Expected Growth at End of 2023Chile’s economy grew less than expected at the end of 2023, reflecting high interest rates and uneven consumer demand.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

More optimistic outlook on economy amid expected rate cuts: BoC surveysThe Bank of Canada says business and consumer sentiment improved during the first quarter of the year, despite higher interest rates still putting a drag on the economy.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »