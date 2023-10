SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWireBEIJING (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Monday fined the Alibaba-owned Quark platform 500,000 yuan ($68,342.42) for hosting and promoting vulgar content.

The regulator also ordered Netease CC's livestream platform to suspend the broadcast of some types of dance content for seven days due to vulgar content, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.