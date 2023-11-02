China’s 2024 Growth May Even Beat 2023, Ex-PBOC Adviser Says

Achieving the official target of about 5% growth for this year shouldn’t be “any problem at all,” he added. There are signs the economy’s recovery remains fragile: October delivered weaker-than-expected data on factory activity and an unexpected easing in the services sector. Even so, figures for the July-to-September period surpassed estimates and appeared to secure growth of about 5% for 2023, meaning the economy will likely hit the target Beijing announced in March.

Slower growth during lockdown-hit 2022 and risks from the property sector have spurred other analysts to turn more cautious. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. sees economic growth slowing to 4% in the next few years due to structural problems.“The economy is on the way up, but it’s a very gradual process so we shouldn’t be surprised that some numbers don’t show a significant strength,” said Huang, who is now the chair professor of finance and economics at Peking University.

“The main challenge we are facing is that local governments have lots of spending responsibilities, but they don’t have enough revenue sources,” Huang said, in response to a question about which mechanisms might be used to resolve risk.

