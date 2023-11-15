China Pumps Cash Into Banking System to Support Stimulus Funding

China has injected cash into its banking system to support stimulus funding. Barclays has started marketing a dollar AT1 bond after UBS issuance. DP World's freight activity in Australia has halved due to strikes. Biden has been ordered to sell Gulf of Mexico oil leases next month. A major Chinese copper trader predicts a glut weighing on prices in 2024. Stablecoin USDC's slide makes Circle's proposed IPO a hard sell. Bonds surge on CPI surprise, while Asia stocks are expected to jump.

Iron ore hits $130 for the first time since March due to China's stimulus. Japan's economy slips into reverse amid weak yen and inflation. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary, according to surveys. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

