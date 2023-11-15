HEAD TOPICS

China Pumps Cash Into Banking System to Support Stimulus Funding

BNNBloomberg1 min.

China injects cash into banking system, Barclays markets dollar AT1 bond, DP World's freight activity in Australia halves, Biden ordered to sell Gulf of Mexico oil leases, major Chinese copper trader predicts glut, stablecoin USDC's slide affects Circle's proposed IPO, bonds surge on CPI surprise, iron ore hits $130, Japan's economy slips, Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax, women less likely to request raise or negotiate salary, many Canadians face financial stress, Canadian tech workers earn less than US counterparts

China has injected cash into its banking system to support stimulus funding. Barclays has started marketing a dollar AT1 bond after UBS issuance. DP World's freight activity in Australia has halved due to strikes. Biden has been ordered to sell Gulf of Mexico oil leases next month. A major Chinese copper trader predicts a glut weighing on prices in 2024. Stablecoin USDC's slide makes Circle's proposed IPO a hard sell. Bonds surge on CPI surprise, while Asia stocks are expected to jump.

Iron ore hits $130 for the first time since March due to China's stimulus. Japan's economy slips into reverse amid weak yen and inflation. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary, according to surveys. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts

