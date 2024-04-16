China Loosens Grip on Yuan by Weakening Fix Amid Dollar Strength

-- Iran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarThe People’s Bank of China broke out of a holding pattern and set a weaker daily reference rate for the managed currency, implying some flexibility for it to depreciate alongside regional peers amid broad strength in the dollar. The offshore yuan slid as much as 0.3% to lowest since November in reactions to the so-called fixing.

The PBOC set the fixing, around which the currency is then permitted to trade in a 2% range, at 7.1028 per dollar. In the onshore market, the yuan was little changed at 7.2355 and was within a whisker of the edge of its trading band. China’s activity data for March further backed up traders’ bets the yuan will have room to weaken. The nation’s retail sales and industrial production missed economists’ forecast last month, though its gross domestic product grew more than expected, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

“Relaxing the fixing will allow the yuan to better reflect market-oriented demand and supply dynamics, and reduce yuan’s strength on a trade-weighted-basket level,” said Becky Liu, head of Greater China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank, “I think it is the right way to go.”Swings in the yuan have implications far beyond China.

China Yuan Dollar Currency Exchange Rate

