China is Awash With Coal as Import Surge Adds to Mining Boom

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Whistleblower says utility should repay $382 million in federal aid given to failed clean coal plantATLANTA (AP) — A former employee is suing to force a Mississippi utility to repay $382 million that the federal government gave to build a failed coal-fueled...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Kentucky coal building collapse kills 1 worker, traps one otherExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: Former B.C. premier Horgan is Canada’s next ambassador to Germany: TrudeauJohn Horgan resigned from provincial politics in March 2023; initially entered the coal industry

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Indonesia Excludes Off-Grid Coal From $21.5 Billion Climate DealIndonesia will confine its spending plans for its historic $21.5 billion climate aid package to on-grid power, punting on the issues presented by the growing fleet of coal-fired plants that service industrial sites in remote areas.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕