China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong court

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's fate will be tested on Monday as Hong Kong's High Court hears a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer, nearly two years after it defaulted on its debts.

Evergrande had been working on an offshore debt restructuring proposal for more than a year-and-a-half, but its plans were thrown off course last month when billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was confirmed to be under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

Evergrande revealed the investigation into its founder and one of its main subsidiaries last month, and it was barred by mainland regulators from issuing new dollar bonds, a crucial part of the restructuring plan. It also cancelled creditor votes originally scheduled for late last month. headtopics.com

Top Shine, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, filed the winding-up petition in June 2022 because it said Evergrande had not honoured an agreement to repurchase shares the investor bought in the unit.CIBC (TSX:CM) and TD Bank (TSX:TD) are intriguing bank stocks that are worth owning on the way down. The post Best Bank for Your Buck: 2 Canadian Bank Stocks I’m So Close to Buying appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 50% of the companyThe government provides cash up front for those wanted to shift to clean energy but don't have the cash. Consider these options! The post 3 “Green Home” Renovations the CRA Will Pay for appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Jordan Belfort, known for his best-selling book, "The Wolf of Wall Street," shares some simple investing advice to build a large retirement nest egg. headtopics.com

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Evergrande Faces Make-or-Break Moment in Winding-Up HearingEvergrande, a Chinese real estate company, is facing a crucial moment in its winding-up hearing. The outcome of the hearing will determine the future of the company and its impact on the global economy. Read more ⮕

China to Increase Domestic Flights by 34% to Boost Airlines' RecoveryChina's aviation regulator plans to increase domestic flights by 34% above pre-pandemic levels, boosting the recovery of Chinese airlines. The move comes as China's top airlines report their first quarterly profits in over three years, raising hopes for a turnaround. The Civil Aviation Administration of China will roll out its winter and spring flight plan, with 7,202 new weekly flights and the opening of 516 new domestic routes. This increase in connectivity will benefit regional airports in western and southern China as well as major hub airports in Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou. Read more ⮕

US, China Agree to Work on Setting Up Biden, Xi November MeetingThe US and China will work toward setting up a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco, according to senior administration officials. Read more ⮕

California Governor's Trip to China Signals Potential for CollaborationCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom's visit to China, aimed at addressing climate change, resulted in a surprise meeting with President Xi Jinping and showcased the possibility of collaboration between the two countries despite strained relations. Read more ⮕

US and China agree to hold meeting during APEC summitThe US and China have reached an agreement in principle to hold a meeting during the APEC summit. The exact details of the meeting are yet to be worked out. The meeting comes as the two countries seek to stabilize their relationship amidst conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. Read more ⮕