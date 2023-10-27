Children’s entertainer holds Halloween fundraiser to help feed struggling Calgarians

The money will go toward the church’s food distribution program, which supports about 400 people every week.Chave feels fortunate to be able to put her talents to work to help struggling Calgarians.

"Rents are so high and people are really stretched to the very limit, finding it hard to pinch every penny," Chave said. "You just wonder how families are doing it, how seniors are doing it."

“I’ve lived here 20 years and I’ve never seen this many homeless encampments,” Rikki Meroniuk said. “So I’m really glad that this church puts on these events, to help out all the different people around the community who might be struggling.”“It’s a win-win – great for the kids that are going to come to the show,” Rev. Osgood said. “It really relieves a lot of stress on us, to be able to provide the food. headtopics.com

