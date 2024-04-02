Child killed, two wounded in school shooting near Finnish capital

One child was killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital on April 2, police said. A 12-year-old fellow pupil suspected of the attack has been taken into custody. In 2007, student Pekka-Eric Auvinen shot and killed six students, the school nurse, the principal, and himself using a handgun at Jokela High School, near Helsinki. A year later, in 2008, Matti Saari, also a student, opened fire at a vocational school in Kauhajoki in northwest Finland.

He killed nine students and one male staff member before turning the gun on himself. The Raumanmeri school shooting in 1989 was the first school shooting in the country's history. A 14-year-old student fatally shot two of his classmates in Rauma in Western Finland. Being under the age of 15, he never faced any criminal charges

Child Arrested After Opening Fire at Finnish SchoolFinnish police arrested a child who opened fire at a school in Vantaa, Finland. The incident took place at Viertola comprehensive school, and the suspect was caught a short distance away from the school. The student was still in possession of a firearm at the time of arrest.

