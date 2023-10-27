Chevron's third-quarter profit slumps, shares fall 6%

HOUSTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N) on Friday posted a third-quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, sending its shares down 6%.

The company earned $6.5 billion, down from $11.2 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted profit was $3.05 a share, compared to analysts' expected $3.75 per share, according to LSEG data. It also suffered a setback in a Kazakhstan project, with increased costs and a six-month delay in expanding oil and gas production at its Tengizchevroil (TCO) operation. Chevron's proceeds from TCO will be about $2.5 billion less than anticipated over the next two years, officials said.

ACQUISITIONS, SPENDING Chevron agreed to buy U.S. rival Hess Corp (HES.N) for $53 billion in an all-stock deal that expands its shale and deepwater oil production and reserves. It also acquired U.S. shale oil and gas producer PDC Energy and a majority stake in ACES Delta, a U.S. hydrogen storage firm, in recent months. headtopics.com

Profit from pumping oil and gas fell about 38% to $5.76 billion in the quarter from $9.3 billion a year ago. Cash flow from operations fell to $9.7 billion from $15.3 billion a year ago. Refining posted an operating profit of $1.68 billion, down from $2.53 billion a year ago on sharply lower results outside the United States, where margins and inputs fell.

