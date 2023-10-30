Chevron-Hess deal may lift Bakken oil output, but no return to boom days

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chevron's deal announced last week to buy Hess, one of the largest operators in the Bakken shale play in North Dakota, could raise oil output there marginally but analysts do not expect a return to its peak pre-pandemic boom days.

Production in the higher-cost Bakken region is around 1.27 million barrels per day (bpd), nearly 18% below the late 2019 peak, according to U.S. government data. Chevron is expected to largely adhere to Hess's plans for the Bakken, which included growing its net production there to about 200,000 boepd in 2025, analysts said.

Chevron hopes that new technology it is pioneering in the other shale regions where it operates would help squeeze more from the Bakken in the future, he added."This sale is a big deal in North Dakota," said Ron Ness, head of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, an industry trade group.Chevron's entry also marks a cultural change in the state's energy industry. headtopics.com

The Bakken is more consolidated and mature than regions such as the top U.S. oilfield - the Permian - and much smaller, so there is less scope to increase activity, Energy Aspects' Jessie Jones said.Bakken half-cycle break-even prices, which include costs for transportation, income taxes and price differentials, on average are expected to be $58.86 per barrel in 2023, much lower than the $50.69 per barrel in the Permian basin's Midland region, according to Rystad Energy data.

It remains to be seen if renewed investment or a breakthrough in technology can prevent a longer-term decline in Bakken output.

