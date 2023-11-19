Chemical in Tires Suspected in Unprecedented Coho Salmon Kill

John Barker, a volunteer with the West Vancouver Streamkeeper Society, has discovered dozens of dead coho salmon at the mouth of Brothers Creek. The cause of this unprecedented kill is believed to be a chemical found in tires, coupled with B.C.'s drought. Barker urges the tire industry to find an alternative to the chemical and highlights the importance of preventing roadside pollutants from entering watercourses.





