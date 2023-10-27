Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials

The municipality north of Ottawa is using a new "peace and good order" bylaw to crackdown on critics, which prohibits any person from insulting a peace officer, a civil servant or an elected official within the municipality.

"The terms that were used at numerous occasions were racist, homophobic, fascist commentary," Pierre Guénard, Mayor of Chelsea, tells CTV News Ottawa. A frequent critic of Chelsea politicians on the "Mean Chelsea Folks Facebook Group" is environmental activist Jean-Paul Murray, who is the resident facing the fines."He probably thinks I'm some kind of nutcase, like a fanatic. Well, when it comes to protecting Gatineau Park I am passionate. He may think that's fanaticism."

In addition to the fines, the municipality of Chelsea is suing Murray, saying they have no choice because his rhetoric is creating an "unsafe" working environment for politicians and other officials. The case is scheduled to be heard in court in February. headtopics.com

At least 16 dead in Maine shooting and dozens injured, law enforcement officials tell AP
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A man opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, killing at least 16 people and engulfing the state's second-largest city in chaos.

