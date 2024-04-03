Chef Jose Andres accuses Israel of targeting aid workers in Gaza

Celebrity chef Jose Andres accuses Israel of systematically targeting his food aid workers in Gaza. He claims that the Israeli military had clear communication with his charity group and knew their movements.

Andres argues that even if they were not in coordination with the Israeli Defense Forces, no democratic country should be targeting civilians and humanitarians.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aid Workers Killed in Israeli Strike in Gaza, José Andrés SaysSeveral workers from World Central Kitchen were killed in an airstrike by the Israeli military in Gaza, the disaster relief group founded by celebrity chef José Andrés said in a post on X.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Jose Andres, the celebrity chef sidestepping bureaucracy to bring aid to GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Jose Andres, the celebrity chef sidestepping bureaucracy to bring aid to GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Israeli woman says she was sexually assaulted while being held hostage in GazaReleased hostage Amit Soussana, kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, talks to the press in front of her destroyed home at the Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Israel, January 29, 2024.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

U.S. and Israeli defence chiefs to meet as tensions rise over GazaThe Pentagon said the officials will discuss ways to defeat Hamas other than conducting a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Israeli PM Netanyahu Cancels Senior Aides’ D.C. Trip After U.S. Abstains From U.N. Gaza ResolutionNational Security Council spokesman John Kirby said abstaining from the vote does not mean the U.S. changed its policy.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »