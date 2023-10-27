Chasing history, Oliveira leads Blue Bombers into Calgary to kick off Week 21

'The reality is that they are still playing with a lack of emotion': Valji on Flames woesSamsonov opens up on early-season struggles: 'I feel s--t'Smith says Brannstrom has concussion; Chabot to miss 4-6 weeks with hand fractureRielly adapting to power play role; Predators running two-D power playPreds recall meticulous Tavares dropping knowledge about gluten, Himalayan sea saltMonahan: Caufield is a special player ...

You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

Read more:

TSN_Sports »

Blue Bombers’ Brady Oliveira named finalist for Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ AwardBlue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira is nominated for another award after being named the club's Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian 24 hours earlier. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersLinebacker Micah Awe said it's important for the Stampeders to build on the momentum they have established by winning their previous two games to clinch a CFL playoff berth. Read more ⮕

NHL changes start time for Winnipeg Jets to accommodate Blue Bombers fansThe NHL has rescheduled the Jets game on November 11 against the Dallas Stars for a 2 o'clock start time with the CFL's Western Final to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕