Charges Dropped for Man Who Used Contentious Chant at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Wesam Cooley, also known as Wesam Khaled, who was recently arrested and charged by Calgary police, defends his use of a contentious chant at a pro-Palestinian rally. His charges were dropped by Alberta's Crown prosecution service.





Jewish man in L.A. dies after confrontation during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrationsA 69-year-old Jewish man died Monday after falling and striking his head following a confrontation the previous day during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said.

Jewish Man Dies After Confrontation During Pro-Israel And Pro-Palestinian DemonstrationsAuthorities say a 69-year-old Jewish man has died after a confrontation during competing pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration in California.

Jewish man dies after confrontation during pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian demonstrations in CaliforniaVentura County’s sheriff says no arrests have been made, though authorities identified a suspect who stayed at the scene and told officers he had called 911 to help the man

Some Jewish, Palestinian parents say TDSB needs to safeguard students supporting Palestinian human rightsParents want to see the addition of anti-Palestinian racism to the board's equity policy and an assurance that students or staff won't be punished for supporting Palestinian human rights.

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinian militants in West Bank -Palestinian health ministryExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Charge stayed against Calgary man arrested for pro-Palestinian chantA charge of causing a hate-motivated public disturbance has been stayed against a Calgary man after his recent arrest for leading a rally in a controversial pro-Palestinian chant.

