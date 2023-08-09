Charges Dropped for 14-Year-Old Accused of Murder in Calgary Shooting

The charges against a 14-year-old boy accused of first-degree murder and attempted murder have been dropped by Crown prosecutors. The boy's lawyer stated that he is now back home and relieved to no longer be incarcerated. The charges were initially laid following a shooting in Calgary that resulted in one death and two injuries.





