Charge Dropped Against Man Arrested for Anti-Semitic Phrase at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used an anti-Semitic phrase at a pro-Palestinian rally. The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service determined there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction on the charge.
