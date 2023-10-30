Chance of getting long COVID highest with original strain of the virus: U.K. study

, looked at more than 270,000 adults across the U.K. and found that those who were infected with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 were much more likely to experience both more serious and more long-lasting cases of long COVID compared to those infected with newer variants.

Researchers found that one in 13 participants who contracted COVID-19 reported were still experiencing symptoms 12 weeks later, and one in twenty were still experiencing symptoms a year after their initial infection.The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App

The study looked at which variant was dominant at the time of specific cases, and then looked at the chance of patients developing long COVID, and found that the chance of a case turning into long COVID got successively lower with each new variant. The study included Alpha, Delta and the first Omicron variant. headtopics.com

For this new study, researchers looked at follow-up survey responses from 276,840 adults who had taken part in earlier REACT studies. Using these survey responses, researchers examined the self-reported health, quality of life and symptom profiles for people with long COVID compared to those who recovered from COVID-19 without lasting symptoms and those who never contracted COVID-19.

"We find that the variant of SARS-CoV-2 people are infected with, the initial severity of their symptoms, and whether they have pre-existing health conditions all have an impact on whether they will develop lasting symptoms.” headtopics.com

These long COVID patients reported a reduction in their ability to carry out daily tasks. Around 31 per cent of patients who had symptoms at 12 weeks no longer had those symptoms at 52 weeks, which means that 69 per cent of long COVID cases went on to persist for more than a year.Researchers noted that earlier estimates from the REACT-2 study had suggested that 21.

Argos Have Chance to Set Franchise Record for Most WinsThe Toronto Argonauts have the opportunity to set a franchise record for most wins if they defeat the Ottawa Redblacks. The Redblacks, on the other hand, are aiming to reach five wins in a season for the first time since 2018. Running back Devonte Williams is just 48 yards away from becoming the CFL's fifth 1,000-yard rusher this season. Read more ⮕

Mixed Weather with Chance of Rain Showers or FlurriesExpect a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. The temperature will reach a high of plus 3. On Wednesday, it will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. The temperature will reach a high of plus 2. Read more ⮕

Flurries and Rain Showers Expected TodayFlurries or rain showers changing to rain showers near noon. Wind becoming west 30 km/h this morning then light early this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low. Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low minus 1. Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning. Temperature steady near plus 1. A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2. Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Increases Death Risk for Former Inmates, Study ShowsA study in Ontario reveals that the death rate for former inmates significantly increases in the first two weeks after release, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The risk is 1.5 times higher for men and 1.2 times higher for women who were incarcerated. The age group most affected is between 25 and 49. The study highlights the impact of public health restrictions on reducing services and exacerbating the risk. Read more ⮕

Elderly Canadians remain at higher risk of serious COVID from first infections, study suggestsA team from Humber River Hospital administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at St. Fidelis Parish church, in Toronto, on Apr. 7, 2021 as part of a community outreach program to get seniors vaccinated at their place of worship. Read more ⮕

Ontario Government Encourages Vaccinations for Respiratory Illness SeasonHealth Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy by getting up-to-date on their vaccinations. Flu shots and the latest COVID-19 vaccine are available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers across Ontario. Receiving both vaccines simultaneously is deemed safe and convenient. New COVID-19 vaccines targeting the XBB variant have been approved by Health Canada. Individuals aged six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 dose if six months have passed since their last vaccine dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection. Read more ⮕