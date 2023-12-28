Champ Retains Title Against Royval, Covington Falls in Rankings

The champ successfully defends his 125-pound title against Royval, dominating the fight with his wrestling and grappling skills. Royval retains his ranking but faces a tough road to the flyweight title. In the welterweight division, Covington falls in the rankings after a loss to the champ.





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenager Breaks Arnold Schwarzenegger's Record as Youngest Professional BodybuilderA teenager has surpassed Arnold Schwarzenegger's record by becoming the world's youngest professional bodybuilder. Anton Ratushnyi, 19, has won three NPC titles in a row, earning his professional bodybuilding card at a younger age than Schwarzenegger. He recently won the NPC national division title in Texas, marking his transition to a professional athlete.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Minnesota Wild Coaching Change and Power RankingsThe Minnesota Wild have made a coaching change amidst a disappointing start to the year. The article discusses the possibility of John Hynes being the coach to turn things around. The authors also present their co-op power rankings based on different criteria.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Canopy Growth's stock falls 25% on stock consolidationCanopy Growth, a top player in Canada's cannabis sector, experienced a 25% drop in its stock due to a one-for-10 stock consolidation. The company aims to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules. The decline in pot stocks since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, along with the popularity of discount pot and government excise taxes, have affected Canopy's margins. The consolidation is set to take effect on December 15, with post-consolidation shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on December 20.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Man found dead near Smiths Falls was victim of hit-and-run: OPPOntario Provincial Police say a man who was found dead near Smiths Falls earlier this month was the victim of a hit-and-run collision. Steven Tate, 34, of Montague Township was reported missing on Nov. 4. His body was found four days later on Highway 15.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Conservatives Defend Vote Against Canada-Ukraine Trade Deal UpdateFederal Conservatives defend their decision to vote against a bill implementing an update to the Canada-Ukraine trade deal, stating that opposing certain parts does not harm Ukraine. Liberals accuse Tories of abandoning Ukraine, while Ukrainian-Canadian organizations express disappointment.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »