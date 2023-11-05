Chalmers Aims to Appoint New RBA Deputy Governor Within a Month

Chalmers aims to appoint a new RBA Deputy Governor within a month. Telecom Italia board is said to approve the sale of the network to KKRUkraine. Kyiv strikes a Russian missile carrier in Crimea. Big Tech's growth status is in doubt with weaker sales outlooks. Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to planned oil cuts amid Middle East tension. China's stock gurus, Buffett cash, and gold bet are discussed in Sunday Asia Briefing. China's fight against deflation may be far from over.

Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy is boosted by the fastest job growth in 9 years. CIIE update includes China's Premier pledging on imports and Albanese speaking. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Edward Jones states that many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their U.S. counterparts

