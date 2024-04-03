Challenges Faced in the Production of The Marriage of Figaro

The lead up to Pacific Opera Victoria’s “big and complicated” new production of The Marriage of Figaro was made more difficult by unexpected challenges. Three singers got hit with colds during rehearsals and the lighting designer had to be replaced due to extended flu-like symptoms.

Despite the disruptions, the ensemble remained focused and the production is set to go on as scheduled.

