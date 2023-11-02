CEO of massive rail project says hurdles abound - and express trains may be solution - constructconnect.com

Less evident is the route to be traced by Via Rail’s planned high-frequency rail (HFR) line from Toronto to Quebec City, a project headed by Imbleau to build a new set of dedicated tracks slated for completion in the mid-2030s.

“If you go to the Gare Centrale or Union Station or even the Gare du Palais in Quebec (City), you realize that on the last segment to reach those train stations the trains go fairly slowly. So it really affects your journey time,” Imbleau, CEO of Via HFR Inc. – an arm’s-length subsidiary of the passenger rail Crown corporation – said in an interview.

“Imagine being able to (do) Peterborough-Toronto or Trois Rivieres-Quebec in around an hour and 15 minutes. That changes completely how you commute between a region and a city,” Imbleau said. Imbleau noted that the average speed of some trains deemed high-speed in Europe, such as France’s 600-kilometre Paris-Montpellier route, notch below 200 km/h and takes well over three hours.

The second speed option would likely increase the project’s price tag. It was pegged at between $6 billion and $12 billion by former transport minister Omar Alghabra when it launched in 2021. Authorities have since shied away from estimates, however.

High-speed rail lines demand full-grade separation at road crossings, potentially requiring hundreds of millions of dollars for construction of dozens of underpasses and uninterrupted fencing. Via enjoyed a subsidy of $70 per passenger on its Montreal-Ottawa-Toronto route last year, and $1,029 per passenger on its Canadian line between Vancouver and Toronto – all drawn from $672.5 million in government funding.

