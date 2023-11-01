Central Newfoundland woman sentenced for defrauding small business of nearly $20K

Marilyn Caravan, 59, pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud over $5,000 and was sentenced by Provincial Court Judge Andrew Wadden Oct. 27. The court heard a small business owner from central Newfoundland had contacted the RCMP in March 2019 to report a potential fraud. He told police money that was supposed to be paid to other parties, including the provincial government for workplace compensation, was not being paid.

A private audit revealed cheques had been made out in Caravan’s name and deposited into her bank account, but recorded as having been paid to others, including the Canada Revenue Agency and Workplace NL. The total amount of money taken was $19,913.15.

The judge accepted evidence that Caravan had experienced trauma throughout her life and had been suffering from a gambling addiction and mental-health issues at the time she stole the money. She has since sought treatment.

Wadden noted Caravan has no prior criminal record, is currently employed, and was employed as a bookkeeper for a different business last year, with no issues.The Crown requested a six-month house arrest sentence for Caravan along with an order to pay the stolen money back in full, noting Caravan had been in a position of trust. The defence agreed with the sentence, but disagreed with the restitution order and suggested if one was made, Caravan’s sentence should be reduced.

“I believe the sentence I will impose will deter Ms. Caravan, and others, from engaging in similar criminal activity,” Wadden said.The judge ordered Caravan to pay back $15,000 of the stolen money, after considering her personal circumstances and preceding similar cases.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NTVNEWSNL: Snow expected Wednesday night, and Thursday for central and western Newfoundland, Special Weather Statement in effectA Speical Weather Statement has been issued by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander for the following areas: Current details: Early-season snowfall expected. Total snowfall: 5 to 10 cm, possibly higher amounts over higher terrain. Locations: central and parts of the west, southwest and northeast coasts of Newfoundland.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Musical Collaboration Celebrates Historical Link Between Portugal and Newfoundland and LabradorA special musical collaboration is taking place to celebrate the strong historical link between Portugal and Newfoundland and Labrador, which was forged through the quest for cod. NTV’s Amanda Mews reports.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Winter driving conditions across parts of NewfoundlandRoads on the Avalon Peninsula are slushy with icy patches and a few snow-covered sections. Roads are partly snow-covered on Route 210, 360, 480, and on Baie Verte Peninsula. In central Newfoundland roads are wet. Roads are bare across the west coast and in Labrador. Visibility remains fair to good.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Newfoundland and Labrador projects $154-million deficitNewfoundland and Labrador is projecting a deficit of $154 million for the current fiscal year.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Newfoundland and Labrador Projects $154 Million Deficit for Current Fiscal YearNewfoundland and Labrador is projecting a deficit of $154 million for the current fiscal year, with a slight improvement from the initial forecast. The province aims to balance its books by the next fiscal year, despite having to borrow more than anticipated.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Newfoundland and Labrador projects $154-million deficit for current fiscal yearThe figure is a slight improvement from the $160-million deficit forecast when Newfoundland and Labrador tabled its budget in March

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕