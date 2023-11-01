Central Library turns 5 in downtown Calgary celebration

“We're proud to be a central part of our city's fabric as a place of connection, learning, and inspiration for all members of our community,” said Sarah Meilleur, CEO, Calgary Public Library. “Central Library is a hub for our downtown community, a neighbourhood location for some, and a destination for many others.”The massive curved $245 million building spans over 240,000 square feet.

“Fifty-seven per cent of Calgarians are active library users and they use the library quite a bit. You know, all that you can get for that free library card.” Happy 5th Birthday to the Central Library in East Village 🎉 Half a decade ago, we unveiled our stunning new Central Library, and over 50,000 people celebrated with us on that incredible day! Join in the festivities this week:

As much as the books, computers and meeting spaces, the building itself is a draw, not just for Calgarians but tourists as well. In 2019 it won the Library Building Award from the American Institute of Architects, and American Library Association.

“One of the surprising parts for our library staff is they're not used to having tour buses. In the summer, you'll see all these tourists from all over the world coming in different languages are spoken about this building every day," said Kapusta.

"There’s a course at Harvard University that mentions this building that our CEO takes part in, and teaches every year."It's great to look so good, but we have to have some more substance, and that's our programming and our staff."

