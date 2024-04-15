Celebrity Food Critic Ranks Toronto as Top Destination on Food Tour

Celebrity food critic Keith Lee said he was blown away by Toronto , handing a rich ranking to its culinary creators, as the first international stop of his latest food tour .“ Toronto might be one of the top three places we’ve been to on this food tour ,” Lee declared in a video posted on Sunday as he departed the city.

“For this to be the first international food stop, I did not expect this reception, my mind was blown,” Lee said as he summarized his stay in Toronto, and the boom in business he left in his wake. Lee left a $3,000 tip and another $1,000 for Afro's Pizza to hand out free slices for the rest of the night.

Tasting a dense stack of earl gray pancakes, Lee claimed he couldn’t taste the notes of tea, but deemed the taste “still really good,” giving it an 8.5 out of 10.“In my opinion, this should be out the door. This is the best food we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Lee said.

