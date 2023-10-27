Celebration of Life: HOULE, Richard

Richard grew up in the Valley and worked for the Public Works Department until his retirement at the end of 2007.

Throughout his life, Richard could be found enjoying the outdoors whether it be fishing with his family, having a beer by the campfire, cruising the water or hosting friends. Retirement was spent enjoying life on the lake with Jin and the kids.

Rick welcomed everyone into his life with open arms and you could always expect unconditional friendship, a helping hand and never-ending love from him.Beloved husband of Jeannette Houle (nee Bomhower), devoted father of Lisa (Rob), Ryan and proud Pepere to Ethan and Madison, Zac and Beth. headtopics.com

Richard was pre-deceased by his parents Yvonne and Carmel. Loving brother to Andre (Colette), Carmen (John), Helene (Bruce), Mike (Leonne) and Monique (Gerry). Wonderful brother-in-law to Rita (Lucien), Ray and Sue (deceased), Jackie (friend Mike), Sue (Terry) and Helene.There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at the Golden Age Club, 26 Cote Blvd., Hanmer from 1-4pm.Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.

