Celebrating Halloween with a bang? Use of fireworks fizzling out in Metro Vancouver

only. Permit applicants don’t need to live in North Vancouver, the rules state, but the application specifies where in the district they plan to set the fireworks off.as well for use of fireworks from the Coquitlam Fire/Rescue. Those permits cost between $50 and $150, depending on the risk level of the fireworks.by no later than 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. Starting the very next day, however, the municipality is changing the rules to ban all fireworks sales and require permits for any use of the devices.

“It just becomes such a hassle on Halloween, unfortunately, because fireworks go off, then there’s the litter piece and animals can eat that litter, and who knows what that’s going to do to them?” said Kirk Haven of Port Moody Fire and Rescue.

The deputy fire chief listed several other issues around fireworks, including noise complaints, frightening pets and wildlife, and mostly importantly — human injuries and fires. “Usually it’s burns of some kind. If it’s not a human burn it’s a building that’s been torched,” he said.While the sale of fireworks may still occur unregulated online, Haven added, the new regulations will allow city officials to crack down on their actual use in the city.Other Metro Vancouver cities where fireworks may be used with restrictions on Oct. 31 include Burnaby, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam.on private property. At other times of the year, their use and sale is not permitted. headtopics.com

Anyone using fireworks is advised to set them up in permitted outdoor spaces that are clear and open, to keep their distance from the explosives, and wear protective gear including gloves and eyeglasses. Lit fireworks should never be held in one’s hand or pointed at any person, animal, building or vehicle.

“We’re hoping everybody follows in our footsteps,” said Haven. “You just get overwhelmed with calls.” The cities of Vancouver and Pitt Meadows have banned fireworks altogether, apart from during special sanctioned community events. In Richmond, fireworks are never allowed without a permit, and with a permit, must be used by licensed fireworks display supervisors and senior pyrotechnicians.The District of West Vancouver banned the consumer use and sale of fireworks as of Oct. headtopics.com

