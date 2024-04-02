Celebrating and Honoring Indigenous Women's Leadership Roles

At the Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA), we celebrate and honour the safety and healing of Indigenous Women and Girls as they take up their leadership roles in the family, community, provincially, nationally and internationally for generations to come.

The Wellness Worker will report to the Community Development Manager of Health Programs and provide wholistic services within the Ska-Be program to meet the needs of Indigenous women and their families through a range of services focusing on mental, physical, spiritual, and emotional wellbeing through a cultural, trauma-informed, gender based and family centered approach. Minimum degree or diploma in counselling, social work, or mental health with a minimum of three years of experience working with Indigenous populations in mental health specific roles. Knowledge of Indigenous culture, traditions, ceremony, and the ability to connect community members to safe cultural practices that can be used as support

