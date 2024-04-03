CBC's New and Returning Series for April

Looking for something to captivate your senses and take you on an unforgettable journey? CBC has lots of new and returning series to keep you entertained in April. World-class sand sculptors return to the Bay of Fundy to battle the elements and each other on a new season of, as bakers become amateur sleuths, following crumbs and clues to solve the recipe. Enjoy CBC's Top 5 for April.

Season 4 brings 10 world-class sand sculpting teams to the shores of the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick to test their skills in the toughest outdoor art competition on the planet. They'll dig, pound, carve and sculpt to create extraordinary works of art – entirely made from sand! But here, they must battle each other and Mother Natur

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBCToronto / 🏆 51. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada's Ultimate Challenge is heading back to CBC on April 28Players get ready for a challenge in Newfoundland. (L-R) Adam Pike, Dan Ginnane, Chassidy Sule, Jenny Lavioette, Darko Boskovic

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Specialty dogs and more: Blue Jays announce new and returning food, beverage offerings for 2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

New CBC podcast 'This is Ottawa' launches as part of cross-Canada seriesCBC launches a series of seven local podcasts across Canada including This is Ottawa

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

New public-transit system rolls for Tofino-Ucluelet in AprilRegional district is setting up West Coast Transit, hopes B.C. Transit will eventually take it over.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

New public-transit system rolls for Tofino-Ucluelet in AprilRegional district is setting up West Coast Transit, hopes B.C. Transit will eventually take it over.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Judge sets April 15 trial date in Trump's New York hush money caseNEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has scheduled an April 15 trial date in former President Donald Trump's hush money case. Judge Juan M. Merchan made the ruling Monday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »