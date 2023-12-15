CBC/Radio-Canada to Cut Workforce, Raises Concerns

Media experts and some MPs say they are worried after CBC/Radio-Canada announced plans to cut 10 per cent of its workforce, with the Bloc Québécois describing the situation as a 'catastrophe.' Some who have worked at the corporation, meanwhile, say the national public broadcaster needs to re-examine its mandate. 'It is a catastrophe for news and regional information.

It is a catastrophe for Quebec culture and democracy, and of course it is a catastrophe for Radio-Canada creatives,' Bloc MP Martin Champoux (Drummond, Que.) told the House on Dec. 7. The broadcaster announced on Dec. 4 that it plans to cut about 600 positions across the organization, while another 200 vacant positions will be eliminated. Those cuts are expected to take place over the coming year. The CBC received an estimated $1.3-billion in public funding from the federal government in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. ' Catherine Tait's chosen approach is like water torture: Waves of layoffs stretching out over months, leaving everyone feeling like they could get the boot at any second,' Champoux said of the cut





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's Role in the Workforce during World War IIThe Second World War led to the hiring of women in new positions, including traditionally male-dominated professions, at Algoma Steel Company in Sault Ste. Marie.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canada's Inflation Slows in October, Fueling Expectations of Interest Rate CutsCanada's inflation rate slowed in October, with grocery prices rising by 5.4% annually. This has led to expectations that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates next year. The Consumer Price Index rose 3.1% in October, driven by a decline in gasoline prices. Inflation is easing after the Bank of Canada's aggressive interest rate hikes.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Right-wing U.S. media covered fiction as fact: A non-existent terrorist attack from Canada at Rainbow BridgeFor a few hours Wednesday afternoon, Canada appeared to be staring down the barrel of an unwelcome and potentially painful international crisis. Some U.S. media began describing it as a terrorist explosion, caused by a vehicle entering from Canada. There was no attack from Canada; the incident occurred entirely on U.S. soil; in fact, authorities don't believe it was a terrorist attack at all. That didn't stop a candidate for president of the United States from appearing on Fox News to promote an aspect of his platform: Building a border wall with Canada

Source: natnewswatch - 🏆 58. / 59 Read more »

Amber Heard's Character Cut from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' TrailerThe new trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has omitted the character Queen Mera, played by Amber Heard, leading to disappointment among fans. Amber's role was reportedly reduced due to the controversy surrounding her.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Canadians Cut Back on Holiday Spending Amid Economic UncertaintyA recent survey reveals that Canadians are cutting back on holiday spending and discretionary expenses due to economic uncertainty. Term deposits at Canadian banks have risen by over 40% in the past year, indicating that Canadians are saving more. Household credit is also declining, and consumer credit fell by 1% in the year to September. Canadians are spending less to save more. Hello headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the comprehensive post!

Source: fpinvesting - 🏆 43. / 63 Read more »

Income Inequality Grows in Canada as Top Earners See Significant RiseStatistics Canada reports that the top one per cent of tax filers in Canada saw their incomes rise by almost 10 per cent in 2021, while those in the bottom half experienced a decline in average income.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »