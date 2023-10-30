Caucus Divisions on Israel-Hamas War Strain Liberals, Say Insiders

Re: 'Caucus divisions on Israel-Hamas war show strain for Liberals, say insiders,' (, Oct 25). I wish to thank Hill Times reporter Neil Moss for a balanced, well-delivered look into the divisions within the Liberal Party of Canada about the current violence in Israel and Palestine, and a good analysis of how those divisions affect government policy.

The inclusion of both Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, chair of the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group, and Liberal MP Salma Zahid, chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, in the article shows particularly good balance. Equally quoting Canada's Ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, as remarking Hamas needs to be 'eliminated' shows the breadth of the divergence of understanding and human sensitivity to the violence by the Government of Canada.

