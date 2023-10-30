Category 5 Hurricane Otis Leaves 48 Dead in Acapulco

TOPSHOT - View of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 28, 2023.

Katy Barrera, 30, said Sunday that her aunt’s family was buried under a landslide when tons of mud and rock tumbled down onto their home. Her aunt’s body was found with the remains of their three children ranging in age from 2 to 21. Her uncle was still missing. Separately, Barrera’s own mother and brother also remained missing.

On Sunday, authorities released the bodies of her aunt and the two youngest children to relatives. Bodies in white bags were loaded into open caskets in the back of hearses. The eldest daughter had already been buried the day before. headtopics.com

During a short time outside the morgue Sunday morning, at least a half-dozen families arrived, some looking for relatives; other identifying bodies and still others giving statements to authorities. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday that his opponents are trying to inflate the toll to damage him politically, but with hundreds ofOtis roared ashore early Wednesday with devastating 165 mph (266 kph) winds after strengthening so rapidly that people had little time to prepare.

Despite losing her livelihood in Otis’ brutal assault on the coast, she felt fortunate. Earlier in the day, she watched a body pulled from the water and saw families coming and going, looking for their loved ones. headtopics.com

Leaning against a small wooden fishing boat like her own, tipped on its side on a beach strewn with trash and fallen trees, she explained that some of the people who died were either fishermen caring for their boats or yacht captains who were told by their owners to make sure their boats were OK when Otis was approaching as a tropical storm.“That night I was so worried because I live off of this, it’s how I feed my kids,” Vera said.

