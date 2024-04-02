Carson Wentz Agrees to One-Year Contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Carson Wentz has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been announced. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, joins his fifth team in five years to back up three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. He spent last season with the Rams and led Los Angeles to a victory in the final game in his only start.

Blaine Gabbert backed up Mahomes in 2023 when the Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl and third in five years. Wentz was 47-45-1 as a starter in eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Rams. He finished third in AP NFL MVP voting in 2017 but tore two knee ligaments late in the season and watched backup Nick Foles lead the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory. Wentz last started 17 games in a season for the Colts in 2021, going 9-

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carson Wentz Agrees to One-Year Contract with Kansas City ChiefsCarson Wentz has signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as a backup to Patrick Mahomes. Wentz, who has played for multiple teams in recent years, joins the Chiefs after spending last season with the Rams. He has a record of 47-45-1 as a starter in his career.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Carson Wentz agrees to one-year deal with Kansas City to back up Mahomes, source saysWentz was 47-45-1 as a starter in eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Reports: Chiefs add Carson Wentz as backup QBExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Three men charged with federal firearms counts after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shootingCourt documents that were part of the complaint said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the Feb. 14 rally attended by an estimated one million people

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities sayKANSAS CITY, Mo.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities sayKANSAS CITY, Mo.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »