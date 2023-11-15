Carson Block, Nate Anderson Become SEC Tipsters for Cash Payouts

Carson Block, Nate Anderson have become tipsters for the SEC, providing information in exchange for cash payouts. The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks is now the most negative since the onset of Covid. UBS has won the right to fight for a reduction in the €1.8 billion French fine. Nvidia's winning streak is showing signs of overheating. Activist investor ValueAct has built a stake in Walt Disney. Argentine banks are increasing liquidity ahead of the weekend's election.

Hedge funds are copying Citadel's fee model in the fight for top Asia traders. The slide of stablecoin USDC is making Circle's proposed IPO a hard sell. SpaceX is discussing spinning off Starlink via an IPO as early as 2024. Ottawa has extended the deadline for the underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their U.S. counterparts

