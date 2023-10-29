Carr rebounds from tough week as Saints beat Colts

Carr masterfully carved up Indianapolis' young, depleted secondary, Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns apiece, and the Saints beat the Colts 38-27 to move into a share of the NFC South lead.

“Gosh, it feels good to smile,” Carr said. “I was at one place for nine years. If I got banged up, everyone in that building knew I was playing that Sunday. If I got upset, they knew where my heart was. But now I’m in a new place, and new things are happening. You have to prove yourself, you have to show guys where you’re coming from, you have to build new relationships. That was something I put on my heart this week. I tried not to be so emotional.

The four-time Pro Bowler went 19 of 27 for 310 yards with two TDs and no interceptions. Although he lost a fumble, he made big play after big play. “A lot came together for us today,” Carr said. “I felt for the first time all year that all 11 guys on offense played complementary football.” headtopics.com

Gardner Minshew was 23 of 41 for 213 yards with two TDs and one interception. Jonathan Taylor rushed for 87 of his 95 yards in the first quarter while Zack Moss finished with 66 yards and scored on a 1-yard stretch across the goal line.“I think sometimes you try to scheme up explosive (plays) and sometimes you hit on that and sometimes you don't,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said.

Kamara's 25-yard reception late in the third quarter set up his powerful 16-yard scoring run that made it 28-20. And when Shaheed was awarded a 44-yard catch after a replay review of an apparent interception, Hill capped the drive with a 1-yard scoring run to make it 35-20 with 10:49 to play. headtopics.com

