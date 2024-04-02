Carolina Hurricanes Sign Scott Morrow to NHL Contract

Fresh off his junior season with UMass in the NCAA, Scott Morrow has signed his NHL entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. He is now eligible to play in NHL games as early as this week. Despite interest from several NHL teams, Morrow remained in the Hurricanes' system. Some believe that Bradly Nadeau has surpassed Morrow in the rankings, while Jackson Blake has seen a significant rise in recent months.

Many expected Morrow to be a valuable trade asset for the Hurricanes, but he was not included in the Jake Guentzel trade

