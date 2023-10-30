Carmaker Earnings to Show Intensity of EV Competition in Asia

Carmaker Earnings to Show Intensity of EV Competition in AsiaAcapulco Death Toll Rises as Mexico Reels From Hurricane OtisStock Traders Face Pivotal Week as Apple Steals Fed SpotlightCrypto Memes Kick Back Into High Gear After Bitcoin ETF FrenzyFoxconn’s Gou Continues Taiwan Presidential Bid Amid China WoesX Starts Subscription Tiers That Cost Up to $16 a MonthCruise’s Suspension Marks a Setback for GM CEO Barra’s VisionEx JPMorgan Banker Seeks Alternative Plan for Telecom ItaliaThe U.S.

GDP report raises the odds of recession this year: Gary ShillingChocolate bunnies can teach us to save our food supplyMarkets are pushing Fed into developing-economy territoryMicrosoft's US$69B Activision deal could be a blunderFive Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This WeekHedge Funds Pile Into Uranium Stocks Poised for ‘Dramatic’ GainsIsrael Latest: Troops Again Enter Gaza For Limited RaidShort Sellers Quit Emerging Markets With ETF Bets at 17-Year LowIsrael Latest: Army...

Carmaker Earnings Reflect Intense EV Competition in AsiaThis article discusses the earnings of carmakers in Asia and how it reflects the intense competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market. It also highlights the latest developments in Israel, including the ground offensive and its impact on gold prices. Additionally, it mentions the falling house prices in the UK and the financial stress levels in Canada. Read more ⮕

Citigroup Clinches $260 Million Asset-Backed Financing for WeLabCitigroup secures $260 million in asset-backed financing for WeLab, a carmaker. Read more ⮕

Citigroup Clinches $260 Million Asset-Backed Financing for WeLabCitigroup secures $260 million in asset-backed financing for WeLab, a carmaker. Read more ⮕

Investors More Focused on Apple Earnings Than Federal Reserve MeetingInvestors are concerned about Apple's upcoming earnings report as the company faces a slump in smartphone sales and a decline in revenue for a fourth consecutive quarter. The stock is already struggling, erasing about $460 billion in market value. If Apple shows weakness, it could have a ripple effect on other stocks. Read more ⮕

Tech-heavy index down as Big Tech earnings disappointThe tech-heavy index is down 23% year-to-date as Big Tech earnings fail to meet expectations. Google parent company misses on cloud revenues, causing investors to reevaluate their reliance on mega-cap technology stocks. While Amazon and Microsoft stocks have performed well, the macroeconomic environment is becoming more challenging with high interest rates. Read more ⮕

Big Tech Earnings and Federal Reserve's Policy Decision in FocusInvestors turn their attention to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and Apple's earnings after a challenging few months for the market. The upcoming week will also bring crucial economic data including the October jobs report and manufacturing activity readings. Read more ⮕