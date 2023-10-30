Carmaker Earnings Reflect Intense EV Competition in Asia

Carmaker Earnings to Show Intensity of EV Competition in AsiaIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsGold Holds Near $2,000 After Israel Starts Ground OffensiveStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpHouse Prices Are Falling in Most Parts of the UK, Zoopla SaysSoaring Neutral Rate to Hurt Treasuries, Nasdaq, Survey ShowsUeda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices, YenChina’s Government Debt Supply Surges in October to 2023 HighOct.

Mooseheads Reflect on Weekend Wins and Areas for ImprovementThe Halifax Mooseheads won both of their weekend road games, but they acknowledge the need to clean up certain aspects of their play. Despite being outshot in both games, they managed to secure four points. The team believes there is still room for growth and improvement, particularly in tightening up their defense and generating more scoring chances. The Mooseheads recognize the importance of these points for future success.

Citigroup Clinches $260 Million Asset-Backed Financing for WeLabCitigroup secures $260 million in asset-backed financing for WeLab, a carmaker.

Investors More Focused on Apple Earnings Than Federal Reserve MeetingInvestors are concerned about Apple's upcoming earnings report as the company faces a slump in smartphone sales and a decline in revenue for a fourth consecutive quarter. The stock is already struggling, erasing about $460 billion in market value. If Apple shows weakness, it could have a ripple effect on other stocks.

Tech-heavy index down as Big Tech earnings disappointThe tech-heavy index is down 23% year-to-date as Big Tech earnings fail to meet expectations. Google parent company misses on cloud revenues, causing investors to reevaluate their reliance on mega-cap technology stocks. While Amazon and Microsoft stocks have performed well, the macroeconomic environment is becoming more challenging with high interest rates.

Big Tech Earnings and Federal Reserve's Policy Decision in FocusInvestors turn their attention to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and Apple's earnings after a challenging few months for the market. The upcoming week will also bring crucial economic data including the October jobs report and manufacturing activity readings.

Upcoming Economic Reports and Earnings Releases in CanadaAir Canada , Statistics Canada , Shopify Inc., and Enbridge Inc. are set to release their third-quarter results and economic reports this week, providing insights into the Canadian economy, job market, and various industries.