Carbon tax exemption on home heating oil sets climate policies back, advocates say

The federal government's decision to exempt home heating oil from the carbon tax is being met with consternation by environmental advocates, who argued the change will muddy the country's flagship climate policy.Environmental groups said the new incentives should help homeowners make the transition to heat pumps, but the decision to temporarily remove the tax from oil heating introduces uncertainty to a policy that should be applied across all sectors.

"It undermines the credibility of Canada's carbon pricing, which really tries to send a broad and robust pricing signal across the economy …to create the incentive to shift away from things that make emissions that produce emissions towards low carbon options like heat pumps," said Dale Beugin, executive vice-president of the Canadian Climate Institute.

While the new exemption for home heating oil applies nationwide, the changes are meant to help Atlantic Canada in particular, where 30 per cent of homeowners still use oil to heat their homes.On Friday, Atlantic premiers were quick to welcome Ottawa's retreat, but several of them also pushed for further changes. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, for instance, said on social media the move didn't go far enough, and he urged Ottawa to cancel the carbon tax altogether. headtopics.com

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault stressed lifting the tax is temporary, to give those struggling to pay their bills a chance to make the change to a greener form of home heating. "But we live in a world where some people are challenged right now and we have to be able to course correct on some of those measures."

"Those two planks of policy could and should have been complements rather than substitutes for each other," he said. The Pembina Institute, an energy think tank based in Calgary, said incentives already in place for heat pumps have resulted in the Maritimes nearly tripling their use in the last 10 years."The carbon tax should be a vehicle for funding the transition of low-income households to more affordable, low emission heating systems — a win for Canadians and the environment," said Betsy Agar, a program director at the Pembina Institute. headtopics.com

