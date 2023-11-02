Carbon tax change has Canadians asking about the program. Here's how it's supposed to work

CBC News has received plenty of questions in recent days about the inner workings of the tax. Here are some of them, answered., emitting greenhouse gases did not come with a price. The carbon tax is designed to change that for the emission sources it covers.

The carbon tax doesn't apply to hydroelectricity and other energy sources that don't release any carbon pollution. Those who use less fuel pay less tax, but still get the same rebate as someone who burns a lot of fuel — leaving them financially ahead by comparison.Canada's carbon tax is a patchwork, because some provinces were resistant to the idea, and others already had their own policies in place.

The amount you're taxed depends on the fuel source you use — the more emissions it produces, the more you'll pay. The carbon tax on home heating oil, for instance, works out to, regardless of the cost of oil. On an order of heating oil this month, Hughes calculated that would work out to roughlyNinety per cent of the government revenues are returned to households through a rebate program.

A homeowner with a big house, heated with fossil fuels, who drives a gas-powered vehicle will pay more money than they get back, said Prof. Kathryn Harrison, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver who researches carbon taxes. That dynamic creates an incentive for people to lower their carbon footprint, she said.

Harris said it's too soon to have empirical data at the federal level. She added that it was easier to assess the impact in British Columbia, because the province could be compared to others that had not adopted the policy.have some kind of a price on carbon, through a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade program. Economists have long viewed a carbon tax as a simple and effective way to reduce emissions, with varying degrees of success in practice.

