Carbon pricing in Canada: What it is, what it costs and why you get a rebate

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PGCITIZEN: Carbon pricing in Canada: What it is, what it costs and why you get a rebateOTTAWA — Canada has had a national price on pollution since 2019, but the policy remains a political battleground — and Opposition Conservatives made clear Wednesday they intend to fight the next election over it. Here is a brief overview. 1.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Canadian Government Pauses Carbon Pricing on Home Heating Oil Deliveries in Atlantic CanadaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a three-year pause on applying carbon pricing to home heating oil deliveries in Atlantic Canada. This decision has been criticized by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre as a panicked move ahead of the federal election.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Canadian Government Pauses Carbon Pricing on Home Heating Oil Deliveries in Atlantic CanadaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a three-year pause on applying carbon pricing to home heating oil deliveries in Atlantic Canada. This decision has been criticized by opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, who suggests it was made due to Trudeau's panic mode ahead of the federal election.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: EDITORIAL: It may be a flip-flop, but Atlantic Canada carbon tax reprieve the right callExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CBCPOLITICS: Former Bank of Canada governor Carney questions carbon price break on home heating oilCanada 2020 Advisory Board Chair, and former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, Mark Carney speaks during the Canada 2020 Net-Zero Leadership Summit in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Source: CBCPolitics | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕