Carbon pricing in Canada: What it is, what it costs and why you get a rebate

The second component, known as the "output-based pricing system," applies to businesses with bigger carbon footprints, mainly industrial companies such as oil producers, chemical manufacturers, automakers and coal or gas power plants. They are exempted from paying the carbon price on fuel for their operations, instead paying on a portion of the emissions they actually produce.

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador use the federal fuel charge but have their own provincial systems for big industry. Provinces must have their own plans approved by Ottawa.The price per tonne is the same in both systems. It started at $20 for every tonne of carbon dioxide or equivalent, increasing $10 per tonne each year until a $50 ceiling reached in 2022.

So the price charged for each unit of fuel is based on that footprint. Currently the price is set at $65 per tonne, which means consumers pay a carbon levy of about 14 cents per litre of gasoline. It adds $5.60 to a 40 litre fill.

While it may seem counterproductive for the government to collect the fuel charge only to give it back, the mechanism is designed to encourage people to save money by curbing their fossil fuel use without penalizing those who don't.

When the federal government implemented the carbon price, it required that 90 per cent of the proceeds be returned to households in the province or territory where they were collected. The other 10 per cent is used to fund programs that help small businesses, municipalities, hospitals, schools and Indigenous communities to reduce their fuel consumption. It is also used to increase the rebate for rural residents, who often have to drive longer distances and have fewer fuel-saving options.

