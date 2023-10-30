Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'

The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.

A woman with family in the Gaza Strip says she doesn't know if she will see any of her relatives again as communication becomes limited due to a blackout there amid the three-week war between Israel and Hamas. headtopics.com

As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck.

South Korean families call for investigation on anniversary of deadly Halloween crush that killed 159 Bereaved relatives of victims of last year's devastating Halloween crush in Seoul and their supporters demanded an independent investigation of the disaster as they marked the anniversary Sunday with a massive memorial service.Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody headtopics.com

Great Reads: Gen Z, the Liberals’ unsound immigration plan and independent movie theatres in crisisIn this issue, the hopes and fears of Gen Z are on full display; the impact of immigration levels on Canada’s economy; challenges facing the country’s independent movie theatres Read more ⮕

Conservative Leader Criticizes Trudeau's Carbon Pricing Flip-FlopConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticizes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his sudden change in carbon pricing policies, while Liberal MPs view it as positive news. Former Ontario inmates faced increased risk of drug overdose during the pandemic. Concerns arise over the safety of weighted sleep products for babies. Wu Zunyou, a key figure in China's COVID-19 measures, passes away. Venus' tectonic plate shift coincided with Earth's, raising questions about potential life. Astronomers detect a distant and energetic radio burst. Rare helium-3 found in volcanic rocks supports the theory of leakage from Earth's core. Read more ⮕

Could Carbon Capture and Storage Cause Earthquakes?Research is being conducted to determine if injecting carbon dioxide underground as part of carbon capture and storage could induce seismic activity. A seismologist has received a grant to study the issue and will monitor earthquake activity from underground carbon storage facilities over five years. Read more ⮕

Premiers demand further exemptions from carbon pricing after Trudeau's surprise policy changePrime Minister Justin Trudeau's surprise policy change to provide relief to some households through exemptions from carbon pricing has led to demands from premiers for further exemptions. Experts warn that this move undermines the government's climate plan. The change primarily benefits households in Atlantic Canada, where heating oil is widely used. However, premiers argue that excluding other heating fuels, such as natural gas, is dividing Canadians and making life less affordable. Read more ⮕

UK Energy Chief Pushes for Carbon Capture, Urges Sunak's AttentionThe UK's energy chief is advocating for carbon capture technology, aiming to convince Chancellor Rishi Sunak of its importance. The move comes as Bangladesh's opposition demands the Prime Minister's resignation, Israel sends troops into Gaza for a limited raid, and Burkina Faso seeks higher royalties amidst a drop in gold production. Meanwhile, a tech startup experiences a rollercoaster first week, the S&P 500 continues to decline, and Brazil's zero-deficit target seems unlikely. Additionally, Canadians face financial stress and tech workers earn significantly less than their US counterparts. Read more ⮕

Trudeau's Carbon-Tax Retreat: Free Heat Pumps for Atlantic CanadiansJustin Trudeau offers free heat pumps to Atlantic Canadians as a way to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs, but critics argue it favors a specific region and lacks cost transparency. Read more ⮕