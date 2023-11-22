Car Explosion at Canada-US Border Crossing Under FBI Investigation

Authorities closed the international border crossing points between Canada and Western New York after a car exploded as it crossed into America. The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, the bureau confirmed Wednesday.

International border crossing points between Canada and Western New York are closed after the reported incident, which has injured at least one person, a 27-year-old male who was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and minor cuts. His condition is not severe. Federal authorities said the incident involved a vehicle as it attempted to enter the U.S., according to local reports. 'The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the US and Canada in Niagara Falls,' the FBI said in a statement. 'We told you earlier there was an explosion because there were explosives in the car and now authorities are walking that back.





Two people are dead following an explosion on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge that has shut border crossings between Ontario and New York. New York's governor says there's "no sign of terrorist activity."

Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist.

